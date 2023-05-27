Can marketers build a customer-centric organisation?

Happy customers means growing business.

In the hyper-competitive era that we are in today, small and medium enterprises (SME) must embrace customer-centricity to stay abreast with others and grow. Building a customer-centric organisation involves placing the customer at the heart of all business processes, strategic decisions, and key operations.

To build a customer-centric organisation, marketers must foster a culture that values and prioritises customer delight — or at least, satisfaction. This starts with leadership commitment to customer-centricity and permeates through the organisation. Here are some steps to put this into practice:

Clearly communicate the importance of customer-centricity

Establish a shared understanding among employees about the significance of customer satisfaction and how it contributes to the overall success of the business.

Empower employees to make customer-focused decisions

Encourage employees at all levels to take ownership of customer satisfaction, and empower them with the authority to take decisions that prioritise the customer's needs.

Zappos, an online shoe and clothing retailer, is a great example. Zappos has built a customer-centric culture by empowering employees to go above and beyond in delivering exceptional customer service. A Zappos customer service representative reportedly spent 10 hours on a call to ensure a customer's needs were met.

By cultivating a customer-centric culture, marketers can create a workforce that is motivated and committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences. Empowering employees to make customer-focussed decisions enhances agility and responsiveness, leading to higher customer satisfaction, loyalty, and customer lifetime value.

A crucial aspect of building a customer-centric organisation is gaining a deep understanding of customer needs, preferences, and pain points. SME marketers can employ various methods to gather customer insights:

Conduct market research

Use surveys, interviews, and focus groups to gather direct feedback from customers. Analyse data to identify trends and patterns, and align offerings with customer expectations.

Leverage social listening

Monitor social media platforms and online forums to understand customer sentiment, concerns, and preferences. Use these insights to tailor marketing messages and offerings.

SME marketing

Airbnb, an online aggregator of lodging and tourism experiences, collects extensive data on customer preferences and behaviour. It uses this data to continuously improve its platform, providing personalised recommendations and enhancing the overall customer experience.

A customer-centric organisation also focuses on delivering exceptional experiences at every touch point. SME marketers can adopt the following action points:

Personalisation: Use customer data to deliver personalised experiences tailored to individual preferences and needs. This includes personalised marketing messages, customised product recommendations, and customer support.

Seamless omni-channel experiences: ensure consistency and continuity across all customer touch points, whether it's online, offline, or across different devices. Provide a seamless experience throughout the customer journey.

Warby Parker, an online eyewear retailer, offers a seamless customer experience by allowing customers to try on glasses at home, providing virtual try-on tools, and offering free shipping and returns. Their personalised approach and focus on convenience have helped them build a loyal customer base. Satisfied customers are more likely to become brand advocates, driving business growth.

A customer-centric organisation actively seeks and incorporates customer feedback into its operations. Marketers can implement feedback mechanisms to gather insights and drive continuous improvement:

Customer surveys and feedback loops: regularly collect feedback from customers through surveys, reviews, and post-purchase follow-ups. Actively listen to customer concerns, suggestions, and pain points, and use this feedback to enhance products, services, and processes.

Data-driven decision-making: utilise customer data and analytics to identify areas of improvement. Monitor customer satisfaction metrics, track customer journey interactions, and identify opportunities for enhancing the customer experience.

Slack, a team collaboration platform, continuously seeks customer feedback through their app, website, and support channels. They use this feedback to inform product updates, address user pain points, and introduce new features that align with customer needs.