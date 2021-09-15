Cabinet clears Rs 26,058-crore PLI scheme for auto and drones sector

Union Cabinet on September 15 cleared a Rs 26,058 crore production-linked incentive scheme for the auto and drone sector, the government said at a briefing today.

Out of the Rs 26,058 crore, Rs 25,938 crore has been set for the automobile sector and Rs 120 crore for the drones sector, to boost production of drones electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel vehicles.

"Only companies which fulfill the investment and revenue criteria will get the benefits," Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India Anurag Thakur said.

Automobile companies that will invest Rs 2,000 crore for four-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers over 5 years will be eligible for the government's PLI scheme, the minister said.

Similarly, companies who invest more than Rs 80 crore in the drone industry will be eligible for the government's PLI scheme.

Production-Linked Incentives for Auto sector

Last year, the government had announced the scheme for the automobile and auto components sector with an outlay of Rs 57,043 crore, for a period of five years.

The Cabinet has reduced the scheme for the sector to Rs 25,938 crore to shift focus on hydrogen fuel vehicles and electric vehicles.

"We are leapfrogging (technology) to environmentally cleaner vehicles. The new PLI scheme will work hand in hand with the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II scheme and PLI scheme for advanced cells and therefore meet all the requirements of the electric vehicle ecosystem in India," Thakur said when asked why the PLI scheme for the automobile sector has been reduced.

For automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to avail the scheme, they must have a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore in revenue and will have to make new investments of Rs 2,000 crore in five years to take benefits from the scheme. For two-wheeler companies, the amount of new investment is Rs 1,000 crore.

Auto-component makers must have a minimum revenue of Rs 500 crore and Rs 150 crore fixed assets investment to be eligible for the PLI.

Non-automotive investors must have a global net worth of Rs 1,000 crore and a clear business plan for investment in advanced automotive technologies to be eligible for the scheme.

The PLI scheme is expected to bring in new investments worth more than Rs 42,500 crore in five years and incremental production of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore. The scheme is also expected to generate as many as 7.5 lakh jobs for the auto sector, as per government estimates.

A total of 22 components have been covered under the auto components PLI scheme, including flex fuel kit, hydrogen fuel cell, hybrid energy storage systems and electric vehicles parts, including charging ports, drive train, electric vacuum pump, and electric compressors. Sunroof and electronic stability control have also been added to component PLI scheme.

The scheme may also incentivise EV parts such as high-voltage connectors and cables, AC and DC charging inlet and outlet ports, hydrogen fuel cell and its components and flex-fuel kits.

Production-Linked Incentives for Drones sector

The announcement of the PLI scheme for the fast expanding sector comes just weeks after a draft policy and drone rules were announced by the government.

Centre is aiming for the domestic drone sector to fulfill a number of civilian, commercial and military needs, including surveillance, medical and pharmaceuticals delivery, food and goods delivery and for sectors like railways, roadways, agriculture etc.

PLI scheme for drones will bring in fresh investments of over Rs 5,000 crores in three years and incremental production of Rs 1,500 crore.

In mid-July, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had released the updated draft Drone Rules, 2021 for public consultation.

As part of the new rules, the government has abolished the need for a drone licence for some criteria, reduced the number of forms required to own a drone in the country from 25 to six, and made it easy to grant permission to obtain a licence and operate a drone.

The government also cut the fees required to obtain a drone operating licence and removed the criteria where fees were linked to the size of the drone.