Byju's to become India's most valuable startup post $150 million funding from UBS: Report

Byju's is in talks with an entity of UBS Asset Management for additional investment, which could take the company's total investment in the startup to $300 million, Bloomberg reported

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST

Online learning startup Byju's is raising about $150 million from UBS Group at a valuation of about $16.5 billion, in a deal that could make it the most valuable startup in the country.

Bengaluru-based Byju's is in talks with an entity of UBS Asset Management for additional investment, which could take the company's total investment in the startup to $300 million, Bloomberg reported.

Byju's might bring in another investor to take the fresh investment to $300 million, the business news website reported.

Also read: Why Toppr had to sell to Byju's — the inside story

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Spokespersons for Byju's and UBS declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Musaab Javed, a money manager at UBS, negotiated and structured the investment, the report said.

Also read - TIME100 Most Influential Companies | Two Indian firms are featured on the list: Check out here

Byju's list of investors includes Silver Lake Management, Owl Ventures and T. Rowe Price, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers and Tiger Global Management

The startup space in India has seen a flurry of funding activity in 2021, with 12 companies entering the unicorn club (valuation of over $1 billion) this year, including Meesho, PharmEasy, ShareChat, Groww and Urban Company.
first published: Apr 29, 2021 03:00 pm

