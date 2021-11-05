MARKET NEWS

Buy Trent; target of Rs 1330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1330 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

Broker Research
November 05, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Trent


Trent is India’s leading retailer with a presence across various consumer categories (400+ stores). Inherent strength of brands (Westside, Zudio, Star, Zara) and accelerated store additions has led Trent to be among the fastest growing companies in our retail coverage universe. Westside’ (75% of revenues) has proven to be one of the most profitable business models as it primarily focuses on selling private label brands (EBITDA margin: 11%, consistent SSSG: 8-9%) ‘Zudio’ (22% of sales), the value fashion brand, continues to be the next leg of growth for Trent (revenue CAGR: 50% FY18-21)


Outlook


Robust performance during challenging times and industry leading performance will continue to warrant premium valuations to Trent. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value Trent at Rs 1330 based on SOTP valuation


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Trent
first published: Nov 5, 2021 11:02 am

