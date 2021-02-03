MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 745: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Quess Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 745 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Quess Corp


QUESS’ 3QFY21 result witnessed a marginal miss on operations. Adjusted for lockdown impact in the IFM Food Services and Excelus businesses, underlying revenue and EBITDA were resilient. It is now a net cash company (INR260m), helped by healthy cash conversion (OCF-to-EBITDA of 80%). n As the economy opens up gradually, we expect a pick-up in General Staffing across companies. Continued demand for IT staffing should further aid growth and margin. The CLM/BPM business saw healthy revenue growth, with a rapid recovery in activity. n We expect QUESS to deliver 30% revenue growth in FY22E after a flat FY21 due to the COVID-19 impact. A gradual increase in margin (80bp YoY in FY22E on improving efficiency and shift towards higher margin IT Staffing business) and lower net interest expense should help it deliver 34% EPS CAGR over FY20-23E. n Over the medium term, we expect QUESS to be the biggest beneficiary of the recent labor law reforms. Our target price of INR745 per share implies a multiple of 17x FY23E EPS. Reiterate Buy.


Outlook


We welcome corrective steps undertaken by the new management to address some investor concerns. The improvement in cash conversion/RoE should drive a re-rating. Our TP implies 17x FY23E EPS


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Quess Corp #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.