English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy now, pay later firm Zip to raise fees amid surging inflation

    The company, which is yet to post an annual profit, has also been cutting its cost base with the aim of turning a profit in fiscal 2024.

    Reuters
    June 22, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Australian buy now, pay later company Zip Co Ltd said on June 22 it would raise fees for customers and merchants, as it tries to weather an onslaught from soaring inflation and rising interest rates on its business.

    The company’s shares have cratered by almost 90% this year as higher rates and reduced consumer spending have pushed up the industry’s funding costs, while tighter regulation has made for trickier credit conditions.

    Zip said it was well placed to offset the effects of rising rates through measures "including consumer fee increases, merchant repricing, increased customer repayment velocity".

    "We acknowledge that while we are not immune to market volatility, there remains significant opportunity for Zip and buy now, pay later products in a heightened inflationary environment," it said.

    The company, which is yet to post an annual profit, has also been cutting its cost base with the aim of turning a profit in fiscal 2024.

    Close

    Related stories

    It aims for over A$30 million ($20.8 million) in benefit to profit from the initiatives, and said it would continue to review capital allocation for its Rest of World (RoW) businesses, which include Canada, Czech Republic and Mexico.

    Zip’s shares, which are on track for their worst annual performance since debuting in 2009, closed at their lowest since April 2016 in a broadly weaker market, while U.S.-based Sezzle, which Zip plans to buy for $350 million, dropped almost 9%.

    Zip also acknowledged recent comments about the potential regulation of BNPL products in Australia, saying that was supportive of ”simple, fit-for-purpose regulation”.

    It said it had A$303 million in cash and liquidity as of March-end, which it expected would see it through to cash flow breakeven in 2024.

    ($1 = 1.4472 Australian dollars)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Australian company Zip #Buy Now Pay Later #inflation #World Affairs #Zip
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 01:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.