MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management


Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited’s (NAM’s) Q2FY2021 results were better than expectations, helped by cost control and healthy increase in Assets Under Management (AUMs). The AUM stood at Rs. 352360 crores saw an enthusiastic growth both on y-o-y and q-o-q basis.; Theshare of Equity Assets rose to 39.1% of NIMF’s AUM which is positive. Indian AMC industry continues to be attractive with long term structural tail-winds intact; We have fine-tuned our estimates and believe that the improvement in AUM traction is a positive trend.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an revised price target (PT) of Rs. 350.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.