Buy Nestle India; target of Rs 19,720: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19,720 in its research report dated August 02, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST

Geojit's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India Ltd., a subsidiary of Nestle S.A., is a food processing company, primarily into manufacturing of milk products and other food products such as beverages and cereals. In Q2CY21, Nestle India’s standalone revenue grew 14.0% YoY to Rs. 3,477cr driven by volume and product mix. Key products posted double-digit growth on the back of improved in-house consumption. EBITDA rose 13.4% YoY to Rs. 848cr despite margin dropping 10bps YoY to 24.4% primarily due to increase in fuel prices. PAT improved 10.7% YoY, partly impacted by higher interest and taxes. Company’s strong portfolio of brands and well-spread distribution network should improve product penetration and continue to support performance.



Outlook


Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs. 19,720 based on 67x CY22E adj. EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

