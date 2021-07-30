MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 815: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 815 in its research report dated July 25, 2021.

Broker Research
July 30, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICIBC operationally reported in-line performance with PAT of Rs46.2bn [PLe: Rs46.8bn] with a strong NII growth of 18% YoY (best in industry so far) followed through a strong core PPOP growth of 23% YoY. Small setback was on higher slippages of Rs72.3bn (annualized 4% of loans) given the severity of wave two. Although, otherwise asset quality metrics have held up well with strong recovery/upgrades, PCR maintained at 78%, 90bps of COVID contingency provisions (despite utilizing Rs10bn) and restructuring book lower than 100bps as yet. Strong franchise strength is reflecting in strong growth path both in liabilities & assets with much better managed risk which keep ROEs to move towards 15-16% in FY23. Maintain conviction BUY with revised TP of Rs815 (from Rs750) based on 2.4x Sep-23 ABV (rolled from Mar-23) and subs value of Rs181 (from Rs164).


Outlook


Maintain conviction BUY with revised TP of Rs815 (from Rs750) based on 2.4x Sep-23 ABV (rolled from Mar-23) and subs value of Rs181 (from Rs164).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 30, 2021 11:46 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.