Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank’s performance was stable on various parameters like business growth, asset quality and profitability. Business growth continued to show improvement for past three quarters as advances were up 4.7% QoQ, 14% YoY to Rs 1132837 crore. Loan growth was led by wholesale book, which was up 27.1% YoY while retail book increased 6.7% YoY. Within the retail book auto and home loans have shown a sequential pickup while credit card business trajectory has shown a decline due to RBI’s curb on sourcing of new customers. Deposit accretion was healthy at 16.3% YoY and 5% QoQ increase to Rs 1335060 crore. CASA deposits reported even stronger growth of 27% YoY. As a result, the CASA ratio increased from 43% in the previous quarter and 42.2% in previous year to 46.1% in Q4FY21.

Outlook

We broadly maintain our earnings estimate and maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1700/share, valuing the core bank at ~3.7x FY23E ABV and adding Rs 50 in lieu of subsidiaries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More