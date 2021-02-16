MARKET NEWS

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 151: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 151 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland


ALL’s Q3FY21 results were below expectations, mainly due to lower than expected recovery in EBITDA margins. We expect ALL’s profitability to improve significantly, with its EBITDA growing at 157% CAGR for FY2021-23E. Despite the run up in the stock, it is still available below its historical average multiples. The stock is trading at P/E of 18.3x and EV/EBITDA of 10.2x its FY2023E estimates. We retain our Buy rating on the stock.


Outlook


We reiterate our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with a revised PT of Rs 151, owing to faster than expected recovery in macro-economic activities, leading to benefits in the CV industry.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 16, 2021 07:24 pm

