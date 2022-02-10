MARKET NEWS

    Buy Angel One; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Angel One has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated February 07, 2022.

    February 10, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Angel One


    Angel has been at theforefront in terms of client acquisitions with 12.2% of incremental NSEactive clients recorded over the past six quarters. Its share in theincremental demat accounts has averaged 15% for the past sevenquarters Angelhas witnessed a relatively stable trend since April ‘20 in customeracquisition compared with Upstox and Groww that experienced majorvolatility in acquisition trends.


    Outlook


    We find the stock valuations attractive at FY24E P/E of 13.0x. We maintain our BUY rating with a one-year target price of INR1,900, implying 42% potential upside from current level.


    At 13:36 hrs Angel One was quoting at Rs 1,365.75, up Rs 29.15, or 2.18 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,385.15 and an intraday low of Rs 1,329.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 42,995 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 59,800 shares, a decrease of -28.10 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.86 percent or Rs 11.60 at Rs 1,336.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,689.30 and 52-week low Rs 282.10 on 13 October, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 19.15 percent below its 52-week high and 384.14 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,305.96 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Angel One #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 05:18 pm
