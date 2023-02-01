English
    Union Budget 2023: FM allocates Rs 35,000 crore towards energy transition

    Union Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman also highlighted that “green growth” will be one of the seven priority sectors of the Union Budget 2023.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    February 01, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

    “This Budget provides Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives, and energy security by Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas,” said FM while presenting Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

    This comes as India focuses on a cleaner economy and aims to achieve a net-zero emissions goal by 2070.

    Sitharaman also highlighted that “green growth” will be one of the seven priority sectors (“Saptarishi”) of the Union Budget 2023.