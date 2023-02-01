English
    ITC, all cigarette stocks under pressure after Budget 2023 raises NCCD levy

    ITC shares corrected sharply by 6 percent during the day but later recovered to trade with 0.6 percent losses at Rs 351.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 01, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Cigarette stocks, including ITC, came under pressure on the Budget day after the government stepped up NCCD duty on cigarettes.

    Among others, Godfrey Phillip and Golden Tobacco plunged 4 percent each, while NTC Industries was down over a percent and VST Industries fell half a percent.

    In her Budget speech at Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has decided to increase NCCD (National Calamity Contingent Duty) on certain cigarettes by 16 percent.