    India’s Budget to test PM Modi’s fiscal resolve ahead of 2024 vote

    Bloomberg
    January 30, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

    India will unveil its budget Wednesday, testing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiscal mettle seen as key to boosting investor sentiment even as it will likely leave less room for handouts a year before he seeks a third term.
    Modi, who rides an enduring wave of popularity as his second term is coming to a close, looks poised to sustain fiscal consolidation as he takes the global stage with India’s presidency of the Group of 20 nations.

    Shrinking the deficit which hit a record 9.2% of gross domestic product during the first year of the pandemic is necessary for Asia’s third-largest economy to improve its credit rating currently at the lowest investment grade.

    India recently restructured the world’s biggest food program and trimmed energy subsidies to enable about 1 trillion rupees ($12.3 billion) in government savings. A Bloomberg survey this month of more than 20 economists showed that the majority expects the budget from the fiscal year starting April to steer clear of populist measures and focus on strengthening manufacturing and creating jobs.

    Shunning wasteful expenditure is crucial for India’s robust, long-term growth as it frees up funds to build more roads and ports, enhance logistics linkages that will support Modi’s ambition to make India the new global powerhouse, without bloating the deficit capped at 6.4% of GDP in the year ending March.