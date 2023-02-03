English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Network18 Exclusive | Indian EV makers to not be subsidy dependent; 8.5% return on InvIT model: Nitin Gadkari

    The daily construction target is 45 kms of road everyday and by the end of December 2024, the toll income will be Rs 1.40 lakh crore, according to Gadkari.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
    Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (file image)

    Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (file image)

    A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Budget 2023, Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there will be a number of electric vehicle makers in India that the price of lithium ion batteries will come down and the industry will not need any subsidy.

    “We have 400 startups who are making electric scooters now in India and all are now doing good business. As the number is increasing, the cost of lithium-ion batteries is going to reduce, which is why I feel that the industry doesn't need subsidy,'' Gadkari said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

    Also Read: Budget 2023 | Road ministry gets a 36% hike in allocation at Rs 2.7 lakh cr for 2023-24

    India is the third largest auto market globally, the minister said. "Automobile industry is giving 4.5 crore jobs and giving maximum revenue as a form of GST to the central and state government," he said.