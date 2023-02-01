English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2023 | Road ministry gets a 36% hike in allocation at Rs 2.7 lakh cr for 2023-24

    The higher budgetary allocations are necessary to help MoRTH meet the target of 25,000 km target announced by the government in the 2022-2023 budget, amid rising interest expenses and increasing land acquisition costs.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    February 01, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
    So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than Rs 10,200 crore from foreign and Indian institutional investors up to December 2022, the Economic Survey 2023 said. (Representative image)

    So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than Rs 10,200 crore from foreign and Indian institutional investors up to December 2022, the Economic Survey 2023 said. (Representative image)

    The road transport and highways ministry (MoRTH) has received a push with the Union Budget raising the allocation by 36 percent to around Rs 2.7 lakh crore for 2023-24.

    This is nearly 10 percent jump over the Budgetary allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore made in the Budget for 2022-23.

    Higher budgetary allocations were necessary to help the ministry meet the 25,000-km road development target announced by the government in the 2022-23 Budget, amid rising interest expenses and increasing land acquisition costs.

    The government had set a target of 13,000 km of highway construction in FY2022-23, but the speed of construction was affected by unfavorable weather conditions. The road ministry is likely to complete the construction of 11,000 km of national highways in the current financial year.