    Daily Voice | India should get out of businesses that the government shouldn't be in, says this smallcase manager

    The divestment program of the country has gone too slow in the last 8 years and focus on the divestment and deployment of funds into infrastructure creating jobs should be the sole focus at this stage.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    January 29, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Alok Jain of Weekend Investing

    The priority as finance minister would be to get out of the businesses that the government should not be in, believes Alok Jain of Weekend Investing.

    In an interview to Moneycontrol, he shares that the divestment programme of the country has gone too slow in the last eight years and focus on the divestment and deployment of funds into infrastructure creating jobs should be the sole focus at this stage.

    On the metals space, the smallcase manager and founder of Weekend Investing, who has been in the stock markets for more than 27 years now, believes the Chinese New Year is over and the economy will start to function from next week.

    "I would expect the demand to pick up dramatically and prices of all metals and commodities to stay strong," says Jain.