    Budget 2023 focuses on urbanisation, expediting Housing for All programme

    While some real estate experts termed it a ‘balanced budget’, others said there were no ‘immediate booster shots' for the sector

    Vandana Ramnani

    The focus of  Budget 2023 was on urbanisation and affordable housing. The allocation for the government’s signature mission, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), has been increased by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore. Of this Rs 25,103 crore has been allocated to PMAY Urban. expediting the Housing for All programme.

    While this will certainly give a boost to affordable housing, which was flagging due to increased input costs and also because homebuyers were still reeling under the impact of the pandemic, there were no major direct announcements for the real estate sector that could be seen as ‘immediate booster shots’, said real estate experts.

    The much-awaited direct tax benefits and changes to the income tax slabs are expected to put more money in the hands of middle-class households, positively impacting spending capacity and savings. This should bode well for the residential segment, especially affordable housing, said real estate experts.

    The 66 percent increase in outlay toward PMAY to Rs 79,000 crore will directly impact the development of affordable housing and pare the housing gap that the country faces, they said.