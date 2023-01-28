English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2023: Trading opportunities, three rules to follow, according to Manu Bhatia

    Veteran trader outlines his strategy for Budget Day trading and the lessons learnt from mistakes.

    Asha Menon
    January 28, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
    Manu Bhatia learnt the importance of position sizing in 2019 Budget. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

    Manu Bhatia learnt the importance of position sizing in 2019 Budget. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

    Budget Day can be tricky for a trader. It offers opportunities, but with the volatility that can strike during the finance minister’s speech, there is high risk too.

    In an interview with Moneycontrol, veteran trader Manu Bhatia shares how he strategises for Budget Day. Edited excerpts:

    What are the trading opportunities around Union Budget Day?

    Markets will not give a very big move a day before the budget because of the uncertainty (of what will unfold). Generally, we will not get a directional move on the previous day and there are no real trading opportunities from an options perspective.