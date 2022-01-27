Budget 2022 LIVE Updates | Insurers urge higher 80 C investment limit; reduction in GST on health products

January 27, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Union Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year.

Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year.