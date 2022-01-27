MARKET NEWS

January 27, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Budget 2022 LIVE Updates | Insurers urge higher 80 C investment limit; reduction in GST on health products

Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year.

Union Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year.

Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year.

 
  • January 27, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

    Budget 2022 | To boost economy, India needs a green Budget
    This year’s budget for Y22-23 to be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 is important for innumerable reasons. Let me focus on two of them; the economic devastation caused by the ongoing pandemic (the Omicron wave has pulverised the world just when it was beginning to look buoyant), and the imminent catastrophe awaiting humanity on account of Climate Change. India’s GDP collapse was astronomical following COVID-19, dropping to a debilitating -7.3 percent, a historic low in Y20-21. While there is a perceptible recovery thereafter, the promised V-curve has remained an elusive mirage. 
    At COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, India made some aggressive commitments including net-zero emissions by 2070, and sizeable reductions by 2030. Past budgets have not done enough to reduce fossil fuel consumption. In this budget, the Finance Minister must step up. While the low-hanging fruits will be making EV’s affordable in the metropolitan cities to begin with (why is Elon Musk still struggling to get Tesla into India for three years?) and improvement in public transport, clean energy will require much more than that. Read full here.

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

    Budget 2022: Here is what the bond market expecting
    Union Budget 2021 undoubtedly was hailed as a trailblazing one for numerous bold reforms the Government proposed. Going into Budget 2022, there are three areas (Policy, structural and new issuances) wherein we would like to propose recommendations for the upcoming Budget in order to speed up bond markets' journey towards greater prosperity. With respect to the Policies laid down by the regulators, we would recommend a few suggestions which would help in deepening the bond market and entailing retail participation
    -- Taxation Need to Rationalised
    -- Inflation Indexed Tax Free Bonds 
    -- Retail Inclusion
    -- Structural Changes Proposed for the Bond Market
    Read full here

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

    Market LIVE | SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian indices
    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 238.50 points or 1.38 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,982.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 730 IST.
    Stay tuned for LIVE market updates and stock movements here

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

    Budget 2022 | Must focus on execution of elements of last year's budget: Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities, Tata Mutual Fund
    With only a few days left for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present India's annual budget for the year 2022-2023, Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities of Tata Mutual Fund expects this budget to focus more on the execution of the elements of last year's budget, i.e., bad bank, privatization, steps for including G-secs in government bond index and more. The attempt to revive the investment cycle is much needed to sustain GDP growth at a higher trajectory of 7 percent and Singh believes that early signs of investment revival in the private sector are visible. A shift towards an accommodative fiscal policy, in addition to a monetary policy, is critical especially if the thrust of the additional spending continues to be on capital account rather than revenue expenditure.
    "However, given the pressure on informal/MSME sector and recent commentary from consumer sector companies about lacklustre rural demand, social spending and higher subsidies are likely to continue in the upcoming Budget. Similarly, changes in direct taxation, if any, are likely to be minimal and targeted towards lower-income segments", he noted. Given the strong economic recovery, which has resulted in robust revenue collections, Singh thinks that government has enough elbow room to provide for higher capex growth and social sector spending like employment guarantee and cash transfer schemes. Read full here.

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

    Budget 2022: Insurers urge higher 80 C investment limit; reduction in GST on health products
    Insurance companies are seeking a separate deduction limit of Rs 1 lakh for insurance premium payment under Section 80 C of the Income Tax Act in the upcoming Union Budget to bring in more people under the ambit of insurance. The insurers also want reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) rate of 18 per cent currently applied on health insurance products to 5 per cent to make such products more affordable to common people. "The industry has long pending expectations from the policy makers for incentivizing people to get life insurance by giving a separate deduction limit of minimum Rs 1 lakh for insurance premium payment under Section 80C,” Tarun Rustagi Chief Financial Officer Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance said. 
    Life insurance is a long-term solution, unlike other financial products which have a shorter investment horizon and are covered under the 80C provision. Currently, all financial purchases are clubbed under the same IT deduction section (80C) capped at Rs 1,50,000. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2022-23 on February 1. Read more here.

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage to the run-up of the Union Budget 2022 - which is all set to be announced on February 1.
    The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year.
    Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year. We bring you industry and sector-wise expectations for India's upcoming Budget. 
    Stay tuned for the latest news and developments!

