Budget 2022-23 'paperless', to be released on mobile app for lawmakers, public: Finance Ministry

The application, named 'Union Budget Mobile App', will provide access to the complete set of budget documents, the ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
Visuals shared by Finance ministry in a press release (Image: PIB)

Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in "paperless form", the government said on January 27, adding that the entire budget document will be released on a mobile application for the public after it is presented in the Parliament on February 1.

The application, named 'Union Budget Mobile App', has been launched for the lawmakers and the general public, the finance ministry said in an official release.

"The Union Budget 2022-23 would also be available on the Mobile App after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on 1st February 2022 in the Parliament," it said.

The mobile app allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc as prescribed by the Constitution, the ministry stated.

The application is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms, it further added.

To mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces, instead of a customary Halwa ceremony every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols, the ministry said.

"To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament," it further noted.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Finance Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman #Union Budget 2022-23 #Union Budget Mobile App
first published: Jan 27, 2022 07:42 pm
