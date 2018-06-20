BSNL plans to roll out 5G network in India along with its global launch

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to launch 5G services in India in 2020, the same time it is expected to launch in other countries.

The company is working with Nokia, Coriant, and ZTE on a 5G technology roadmap.

5G networks come with a ultra high speed and provide better network coverage to users.

BSNL Chief General Manager Anil Jain said that BSNL doesn't want to miss the 5G bus along with others, as it adopted 3G and 4G after a lot of delay. The telecom company is running trails before the commercial launch of 5G services.

In 2018 February, BSNL and Japan's NTT Advanced Technology Corporation signed a MoU to create a 5G test bed in India.

Vipin Tyagi, Executive Director, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) said that it is crucial for all stakeholders to collaborate proactively to develop a robust end-to-end 5G mobile ecosystem.

And in March 2107, Nokia made an agreement with BSNL to leverage its global experience in 5G-related industry activities. The agreement focuses on software defined network (SDN) and multi-access edge computing.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Delhi-headquartered telco has already sought airwaves in the premium 700 Mhz band from the Department of Telecom (DoT) for also launching 5G, besides 4G services. Recently, a DoT panel said that airwaves in the 700 Mhz, 3.5 GHz, 24 GHz and 28 GHz bands can be made immediately available for the 5G service.

BSNL is currently providing 4G services all over India with attractive postpaid and prepaid offers. BSNL is currently providing all India roaming free coverage, unlimited calling and data packs.