App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brand Kolhapuri - Iconic chappals get Geographical Indication tag: Report

An established icon, the move is expected to better the product’s domestic and international prospects and artisans were pleased that this would protect genuine their market against knock-offs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Photo: Amazon.com
Photo: Amazon.com

The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks has granted the iconic Kolhapuri chappals a Geographic Indication (GI) tag, across four districts each in Maharashtra and Karnataka, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The districts are Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangli and Satara in Maharashtra and Dharwad, Belgaum, Bagalkot and Bijapur in Karnataka. The GI tag brands the footwear made from these select eight districts as 'Kolhapuris' and prohibits usage of the term for similar products made in other parts of the country.

An established icon, the move is expected to further better the product's domestic and international prospects. The paper quoted fourth-generation artisans from Kolhapur, who were pleased with the development and felt that the tag would protect genuine artisans from both states against knock-offs.

Close

The tag was sanctioned after a joint application made in 2009 by the Sant Rohidas Leather Industries & Charmakar Development Corporation Limited of Maharashtra (LIDCOM) and the Dr Babu Jagjeevan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation of Karnataka (LIDKAR). A previous bid by Maharashtra was rejected.

related news

The report quoted the application which states that Kolhapuris can be traced back to the 12th-century ruler King Bijjal of Karnataka and his Prime Minister Vishwaguru Basavanna who wanted to uplift the cobbler community. The footwear was traded only in the 20th century under Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, where during his rule 29 tanning centres were opened to facilitate trade.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #brand #GI #Kolhapuri chappal #Market #patent #Tag

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.