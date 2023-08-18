Brand Bengaluru: 70,000 suggestions from citizens; ball in Karnataka govt's court

Deputy chief minister and Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar, who recently met industry leaders, announced plans to create a master plan for Bengaluru within six months.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on August 18 said the state government has received as many as 70,000 suggestions from citizens regarding seven issues to enhance Brand Bengaluru.

"I'm personally reviewing them and assessing the practicality of their implementation," said Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru development minister.

"We have instructed the nodal agencies, which have been established, and the stakeholders, who have been appointed, to examine the feasibility of translating the key slogans - 'Bengaluru towards progress, people towards peace and tranquility'- into reality," he added.

In June 2023, the Karnataka government launched an online portal (brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in) and a WhatsApp number (9480685700) to gather suggestions from citizens aimed at enhancing the brand image of Bengaluru.

The state government had invited opinions and suggestions in seven categories: agility, cleanliness, green initiatives, vibrancy, health, technology, and satisfaction. However, many citizens and experts assert that it is now the responsibility of the state government to implement these suggestions.

Bengaluru, known as the country's technology capital, has been facing criticism due to inadequate infrastructure, traffic issues, and flooding. Further, it is now facing stiff competition from Hyderabad, its neighbouring city, which is wooing tech companies. In fact, civil society groups in Bengaluru have been vocal about the city's declining infrastructure over the years.