English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Born in Delhi, Musharraf gifted birth certificate during 2005 India visit

    He was gifted his birth certificate over six decades later during his visit here in 2005.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST
    Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

    Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

    Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, the architect of the 1999 Kargil War, was born at a civic hospital in Delhi in undivided India.

    He was gifted his birth certificate over six decades later during his visit here in 2005.

    Musharraf died in Dubai on Sunday at the age of 79 after battling an incurable disease. He lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal charges against him in Pakistan.

    Born on August 11, 1943, a turbulent time of the Second World War and India's freedom movement had gained momentum, Musharraf migrated to the newly formed Pakistan with his family after the Partition in 1947.
    According to old records, he was born at a civic-run hospital here, now known as the Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital which comes under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.