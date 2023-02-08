English
    Bond yields close higher as RBI refrains from signalling end of rate-hike cycle

    The bond yields have moved in a narrow range throughout the day between 7.29 percent and 7.35 percent on the benchmark bond.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    February 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

    The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond hardened a bit which dealers attributed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refraining from signaling the end of the rate-hiking cycle or changing the policy stance to neutral.

    The 10-year government bonds at 7.26 percent in 2032 rose more than 3 basis points after the monetary policy announcement and ended at 7.3435 percent. Whereas the new 10-year benchmark bond 7.26 percent in 2033 ended at 7.3041 percent.

    The RBI in the monetary policy meeting hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent.

