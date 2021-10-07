Bombay HC dismisses Srei Group's plea against RBI action

Bombay HC on October 7 dismissed Srei Group's plea against Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) action on Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL).

Srei Group promoters, Adisri commercial private ltd, had filed a writ petition against the RBI challenging the order and had also sought a stay on initiating insolvency proceedings against Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL).

RBI on October 4 superseded the boards of SIFL and SEFL, citing concerns over governance and payment defaults, and decided to refer the two NBFCs for resolution under the insolvency law.

The two entities owe over Rs 30,000 crore to banks and financial institutions.

The RBI has appointed Rajneesh Sharma, former Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda, as the administrator to manage the affairs of the two companies.

A Srei group spokesperson had said SIFL was "shocked" by RBI's move as banks have been regularly appropriating funds from the escrow account they have controlled since November 2020, and added that necessary steps as advised by its lawyers will be taken.

SIFL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 971.05 crore in the quarter ended June. In 2020-21, it had posted a record loss of Rs 7,338 crore. In late 2019, SIFL had transferred its business to SEFL by way of a slump exchange through a business transfer agreement in lieu of fully paid-up equity shares to SIFL.

