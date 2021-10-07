MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bombay HC dismisses Srei Group's plea against RBI action

Srei Group promoters, Adisri commercial private ltd, had sought a stay on initiating insolvency proceedings against Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL).

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST

Bombay HC on October 7 dismissed Srei Group's plea against Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) action on Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL).

Srei Group promoters, Adisri commercial private ltd, had filed a writ petition against the RBI challenging the order and had also sought a stay on initiating insolvency proceedings against Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL).

RBI on October 4 superseded the boards of SIFL and SEFL, citing concerns over governance and payment defaults, and decided to refer the two NBFCs for resolution under the insolvency law.

The two entities owe over Rs 30,000 crore to banks and financial institutions.

The RBI has appointed Rajneesh Sharma, former Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda, as the administrator to manage the affairs of the two companies.

Close

Related stories

A Srei group spokesperson had said SIFL was "shocked" by RBI's move as banks have been regularly appropriating funds from the escrow account they have controlled since November 2020, and added that necessary steps as advised by its lawyers will be taken.

SIFL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 971.05 crore in the quarter ended June. In 2020-21, it had posted a record loss of Rs 7,338 crore. In late 2019, SIFL had transferred its business to SEFL by way of a slump exchange through a business transfer agreement in lieu of fully paid-up equity shares to SIFL.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bombay HC #Business #Srei
first published: Oct 7, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.