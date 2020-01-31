App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birlasoft Q3 net profit jumps 76.7% to Rs 72.7cr

Its revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 833.3 crore in the period under review from Rs 826.9 crore in December 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Birlasoft, a part of the $2 billion diversified C K Birla Group, on Friday reported a 76.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.7 crore for the December quarter. The company had posted a profit of Rs 41.1 crore in the year-ago period, Birlasoft said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 833.3 crore in the period under review from Rs 826.9 crore in December 2018.

In dollar terms, net profit grew 77.1 per cent to $10.2 million, while revenue from operations was up 1 per cent to $116.8 million.

Close

In 2018, Birlasoft and KPIT Technologies had announced that they will merge and then split into two publicly-traded companies to create two specialised IT players.

related news

After the demerger, the engineering business was re-listed on the BSE as KPIT Technologies, while Birlasoft was now positioned as an enterprise digital and IT services company.

"Our laying of the foundation for growth in the last one year has borne fruits, reflected in our Q3 performance which witnessed healthy growth in revenue, margin and cash flows," Birlasoft CEO and Managing Director Dharmender Kapoor said.

He added that he felt optimistic about improved growth and profitability going forward. Birlasoft's headcount stood at 10,129 at the end of December 2019 with the addition of 135 professionals on a sequential basis.

The attrition (on the basis of last 12 months) was at 20.3 per cent.

The board declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share.

The number of active clients was 381, and net cash and cash equivalent was at Rs 685.4 million ($96.2 million) as of December 31, 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #Birlasoft #Business #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.