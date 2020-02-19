Bill Gates chooses Porsche over Tesla, Elon Musk reacts

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has called his conversations with billionaire Bill Gates "underwhelming".

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, on February 18, said that he had bought his first electric car, a Porsche Taycan.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user who wondered why Gates chose a Porsche over a Tesla.



I was disappointed when Bill mentioned range anxiety. 99% of the days when you do a commute that is less than 200+ miles you don't have to spend time charging. If takes 5 min to put gas and you do it once a week you now have 260 min (or ~1,500 miles) for Supercharging @elonmusk — Tesletter (@tesletter) February 18, 2020



My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2020

This is not the first time Musk has made remarks about other founder-CEOs. He has previously commented about Facebook's Mark Zuckerg and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

In an interview with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Gates appreciated Tesla's efforts in developing electric vehicles (EVs).

Brownlee raised the subject of Tesla, noting that their products were still premium.

Passenger cars are “one of the most hopeful” factors in lowering the costs of clean energy alternatives, Gates said.

“And certainly Tesla, if you had to name one company that’s helped drive that, it’s them,” Gates said.