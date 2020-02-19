App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 11:28 AM IST

Bill Gates chooses Porsche over Tesla, Elon Musk reacts

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on February 18 said that he bought his first electric car, a Porsche Taycan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has called his conversations with billionaire Bill Gates "underwhelming".

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, on February 18, said that he had bought his first electric car, a Porsche Taycan.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user who wondered why Gates chose a Porsche over a Tesla.

Close

related news



This is not the first time Musk has made remarks about other founder-CEOs. He has previously commented about Facebook's Mark Zuckerg and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

In an interview with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Gates appreciated Tesla's efforts in developing electric vehicles (EVs).

Brownlee raised the subject of Tesla, noting that their products were still premium.

Passenger cars are “one of the most hopeful” factors in lowering the costs of clean energy alternatives, Gates said.

“And certainly Tesla, if you had to name one company that’s helped drive that, it’s them,” Gates said.



tags #Bill Gates #Elon Musk #Tesla

