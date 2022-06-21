English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Yes Bank on the cusp of raising $1 billion from Carlyle and Advent International

    This comes after much delay due to an ongoing deal to lay off a large portion of bad loans through an asset reconstruction company (ARC)

    June 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Yes Bank is on the verge of closing $1 billion fundraising from private equity firms Carlyle and Advent International, as per Mint, after much delay due to an ongoing deal to lay off a large portion of bad loans through an asset reconstruction company (ARC), Mint reported.

    Earlier this month CNBC TV18 reported that Carlyle, based in Washington, is interested in acquiring a 10 per cent stake in Yes Bank via convertible debt.

    The bank's board will meet mid-July to discuss the fundraising, as per Mint.

    Past reports had stated that Carlyle is mulling a Rs 3,750-4,500 crore ($500-600 million) investment in Yes Bank.

    Also, Moneycontrol had reported in April that Carlyle will sell its entire stake in SBI Cards & Payments Services for as much as Rs 2,558 crore via a block deal.

    Close

    Related stories

    As reported by Mint on 2 June, Yes Bank had chosen JC Flowers ARC as its partner to offload bad loans of Rs 49,000 crore as it aims to clean up its books and raise capital for credit growth.

    The bad loan book of Rs 49,000 crore includes so-called technical write-offs worth Rs 17,000 crore and soured investments, the report added.

    Two years after the Reserve Bank of India and the government adopted a special plan to save Yes Bank, the lender announced on 8 June that it had begun the process of exiting the reconstruction scheme, the Mint reported.

    After significant progress in turning the bank around, the board of directors appointed under the scheme recommended setting up a new board and seeking shareholders' approval.

     
    Tags: #bad loan #Carlyle & Advent #fundraise #JC Flowers #Yes Bank
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 09:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.