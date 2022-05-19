English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    HDFC Bank to tap into semi-urban, rural regions; announces opening of 1,060 branches

    The initiative is a part of the bank's 'Future - Ready' project, the Rural Banking business

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
    Anil Bhavnani

    Anil Bhavnani

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Bank on May 19 announced its plan to open 1,060 branches in the semi-urban and rural areas in this financial year, as the private lender aims to increase penetration of its rural banking network.

    This move was taken by HDFC Bank to increase the reach of banking products to the hinterland. The initiative is a part of the bank's 'Future - Ready' project, the Rural Banking business to focus on semi-urban and rural areas, a large part of which remains untapped.

    Head of National Rural Banking Business

    Anil Bhavnani has been appointed National Rural Banking Head.

    "We are excited to take the bank's world-class products and services to the remotest corner of India," said Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank.

    The Bank holds 50 percent of its 6,342 branches in semi-urban and rural areas, and the remaining 50 percent in metro and urban areas. The Bank also works with Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) of Common Service Centres (CSC) as an extension of the Bank's branches in far-flung areas.

    Close

    Related stories

    "This is both a challenge and an opportunity and I am very excited to take this up. For many years now, the Bank had 50% of its branches in semi urban and rural areas. With this enhanced focus, we will open more branches this financial year in Semi-Urban and Rural areas. While branches are touchpoints, we are working on meeting rural needs holistically, by creating products specially designed for these markets," Bhavnani added.

    In a strategic partnership, the bank has joined hands with the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, to create a 'Rural First' strategy by understanding evolving dynamics related to consumer behaviour, customer satisfaction, service design, and service delivery.

    Additionally, the bank aims at expanding its distribution in rural areas. The Bank also aims to build new products and services related to rural transport, forest, Agri economy, and other allied activities.

    Besides, it will also serve as a one-stop-shop solution for small farmers, workers, and traders.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HDFC Bank #rural banking
    first published: May 19, 2022 03:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.