172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|bank-of-india-gets-shareholder-nod-to-raise-rs-8000-crore-5861901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India gets shareholder nod to raise Rs 8,000 crore

The bank had in August said it plans to issue fresh equity shares up to an amount of Rs 8,000 crore in such a way that the government's shareholding does not fall below 51 percent

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of India has received shareholders’ approval to raise fresh capital of Rs 8,000 crore, according to a regulatory filing on the outcome of the bank's extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) held on September 19.

The bank also received the approval to set off accumulated losses of Rs 23,782 crore as of March 31, 2020, by utilising the balance in the share premium account.

The funds will be raised “by way of equity shares; or Tier I/Tier II bonds by way of public issue or right issue or preferential issue; or qualified institutional placement (QIP) or private placement; or any other permitted mode at an appropriate time whether at a discount or premium to the market price,” the bank informed the exchanges.

Close

The bank had in August said it plans to issue fresh equity shares up to an amount of Rs 8,000 crore in such a way that the government's shareholding does not fall below 51 percent.

related news

Explaining the rationale behind the proposed fund mop-up, it had said the Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III guidelines since April 2013 in a phased manner and the norms are to be fully implemented by September 30, 2020.

"The bank has been growing very diligently and cautiously for the last many years and there is a constant requirement of capital. In order to meet this growing requirement, bank needs long term capital," it said.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Bank Of India #banking #EGM #fundraising #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.