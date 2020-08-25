172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|apple-to-launch-online-store-in-india-in-september-report-5754631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to launch online store in India in September: Report

This would officially mark Apple's first-party presence in India, with the Mumbai store still under development and set to debut only in 2021.

Moneycontrol News

Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its first online store in India next month, Bloomberg reported. This would officially mark its first-party presence in the country, with the Mumbai store still under development and set to debut in 2021. Currently, the iPhone maker sells its products in India via third-party sellers.

This development follows the government's decision last year to ease foreign investment rules in sectors like coal mining, contract manufacturing and single-brand retail trading. As part of the relaxations, the Centre had said that retail trading through e-commerce can be undertaken prior to opening of brick and mortar stores, subject to the condition that companies open brick and mortar stores within two years from date of start of online retail.

India being one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world, several companies including Apple have had their eyes set on the opportunities available here.

Close

Also read | Apple confirms iPhone SE 2020 is being assembled in India; now available at discounted prices

related news

The report noted that online store will be up and running in time for the festive season and Diwali. The company's plan to launch its online store in India between January and March was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the Silicon Valley tech major is also looking to set up a second brick-and-mortar store in India's IT city Bengaluru. The company's outlet at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai is set to be its first physical store in India.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 06:07 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Companies #India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.