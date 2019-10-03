App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple may set up first Indian store at BKC in Mumbai

The company is said to have leased 20,000-25,000 sq ft of space at Maker Maxity Mall, which is co-owned by Reliance Industries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Apple may choose to set up its first store in India at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) -- Mumbai's commercial hub, reports The Economic Times.

The company has leased 20,000-25,000 sq ft of space at Maker Maxity Mall, which is co-owned by Reliance Industries (RIL), the report said, adding that its flagship store at BKC will be its largest outlet in India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

A team from the Cupertino-based company is currently in India working on the design and layout of the outlet, the article quotes a source as saying. The store is expected to open in September next year.

related news

“The Mumbai flagship store will be on three levels -- one floor dedicated as an experience centre, another for retailing and the top as a service centre,” another source told the paper.

The company is importing furniture and fixtures for the store, which will take about eight months to a year to finish, the report said.

Apple’s plans to set up its own stores in India materialised after the government in August eased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms for single-brand retail.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Apple

