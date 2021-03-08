English
Apple may soon manufacture iPhone 12 in India: Report

The iPhone 12 will reportedly be manufactured at Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
Representative Image

Apple may soon begin manufacturing the iPhone 12 in India both for the domestic market and for export.

The iPhone 12 will be manufactured at Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu, Business Standard reported. The unit already manufactures the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

An Apple India spokesperson did not respond when contacted by Business Standard.

Apple is expected to shift 7-10 percent of its production capacity from China, analysts told the publication.

Under the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, Apple has partnered with Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.

Production at Wistron's facility near Bengaluru, which manufactures the iPhone SE, was disrupted after violence by staff due to a dispute over payments.

Analysts told Business Standard that the facility was also supposed to manufacture the iPhone 12 mini, but a final decision is yet to be made.

Pegatron's manufacturing unit is likely to be set up sometime in the middle of 2021, the report added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is bullish about the company's prospects in the Indian market, Indian Express reported.

"This is particularly the case in some of the emerging markets where we're proud of how we've done…If you take India for example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to a year ago but our absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity," Cook told analysts during a post-earnings call.
first published: Mar 8, 2021 09:31 am

