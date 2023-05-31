Mobikwik forms advisory board, ropes in former SEBI executive director as member

MobiKwik’s advisory board will work in tandem with its existing Board of Directors.

Digital banking platform Mobikwik has set up an advisory board to enhance its understanding of regulations, compliance and industry dynamics and has roped in former SEBI executive director Radhakrishnan Nair and former MD & CEO of SBI Cards Hardayal Prasad into the board.

"MobiKwik's innovative digital banking platform and comprehensive financial product suite have revolutionised how consumers and merchants transact. I look forward to contributing my expertise to elevate the company's success further and realise its mission of empowering millions of Indians with seamless and equitable access to financial services," Nair said in a media statement.

MobiKwik’s advisory board will work in tandem with its existing Board of Directors, which includes four independent directors - Punita Kumar Sinha (founding partner of Pacific Paradigm Advisors and former Senior Managing Director of Blackstone), Navdeep Singh Suri (former Indian Ambassador to Egypt & the UAE and High Commissioner to Australia), Sayali Karanjkar (former co-founder & CBO of fintech start-up PaySense), and Raghu Ram Hiremagalur (CTO & VP-Engineering at LinkedIn Corp.).

Several fintech companies are either setting up advisory board or roping in independent advisors into their operations as a good governance practice.

Fintech firm Razorpay set up an advisory board and roped in NS Vishwanathan, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as the chairperson of the board.

Slice too recently appointed S Vishvanathan, Managing Director of State Bank of India as an Advisor.