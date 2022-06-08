Analysis| Has the MPC already lost the battle on high inflation?

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

This time, the MPC (monetary policy committee) has deliberately avoided the use of 'accommodative stance' from the policy document and has emphasised on withdrawal of accommodation to fight the high inflation. This change in stance is good as the MPC’s language is now more in sync with the reality on the ground.

Also, the inflation projection of 6.7 per cent in FY23 looks far more convincing. There was a clear disconnect in what the MPC statements earlier said on stance and what it actually did with rates. The fact is that high inflation has emerged as the single biggest challenge for policy makers and well above the central bank’s Parliament-set mandate of 2-6 per cent.

There is a view among some economists that the central bank has clearly failed to read the inflation trajectory wrong. The price rise has been sharper than what the MPC estimated and what it is ultimately doing now is playing the catching up game. This time, a hike of 50 basis points (bps) in the policy meet itself is not a surprise. One bps is one hundredth of a percentage point. This is simply a continuation of the surprise rate hike announced on May 4 when the RBI hiked the policy rate by 40 bps and CRR (cash reserve ratio). We will, in most likelihood, see another 25 bps to 35 bps rate hike in August.

Question is howmuch the RBI can do to tame inflation even with these steep rate hikes.

The MPC hopes its rate actions can help curbing the pace of inflation. Remember, between February and April, headline inflation has increased by about 170 basis points. The CPI headline inflation in April logged a further sharp increase to 7.8 per cent, the fourth consecutive month when inflation touched or was above the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.

In his speech, Das himself admitted that inflationary pressures have become more deep-routed, more entrenched in the economy than what the RBI was expecting. But, the problem is that a significant part of the high inflation is also due to external factors that are beyond the control of the central bank such global commodity shocks, geopolitical tensions, Fed moves and a falling Rupee.

Beyond hiking rates to say pre-pandemic levels or a few bps higher, what else can the central bank do? Rate hikes come with a cost as it can act against a nascent growth recovery. The demand for credit and goods can all steep if borrowing cost keep going up. Also, it clearly cannot tighten the system liquidity beyond a point as the surplus liquidity in the banking system has declined sharply post last round of action with net excess liquidity parked under the LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) window now around Rs 3 lakh crore. The central bank may not want to tighten the liquidity further at this point.

It is fairly certain that there is a big dilemma for Das and team here. Inflation far above the mandate can put the panel in an embarrassing situation. It will have to publicly admit its failure if for three quarters the inflation averages above six per cent. Most economists now agree that the central bank has clearly failed to act early on the menace of price rise in the economy. All that it is doing now is playing the catching up game.

The worrying question is whether the central bank and the MPC has already lost the inflation battle and whether the tools in its kitty are enough to fight a mighty enemy. Only time will tell.