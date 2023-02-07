English
    AMRI Hospitals M&A spat: Manipal Group offers revised bid; enters settlement talks with Emami Group

    IPO-bound Manipal Health Enterprises, which has nearly 8,000 beds across 28 hospitals, has been on a consolidation drive in the past few years with the acquisition of the Indian assets of Columbia Asia Hospitals and Bengaluru Vikram Hospitals

    Ashwin Mohan
    February 07, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    According to sources, Manipal Health has hiked its original offer of Rs 1,800 crore and submitted a fresh bid recently to Emami Group. Both the parties have entered into discussions and are exploring a settlement to end the current standoff. (Pic-Facebook)

    In the latest twist to the ongoing tussle between Manipal Health Enterprises and Emami Group over the buyout of the latter's healthcare business AMRI Hospitals which sparked off litigation, the Ranjan Pai-led group has offered a fresh, revised bid and entered into settlement talks with the Kolkata- based diversified conglomerate, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

    In late 2022, Manipal Health Enterprises had moved the Delhi High Court seeking to bar the Emami Group from selling or transferring its majority stake in AMRI Hospitals to a third party or alter the management. The move came on the back of protracted negotiations between both parties over a year which failed to fructify into a deal after differences over terms and conditions, including valuations.

    "Manipal Health has hiked its original offer of Rs 1,800 crore and submitted a fresh bid recently to Emami Group. Both the parties have entered into discussions and are exploring a settlement to end the current standoff," said one of the persons cited above without elaborating on the new quantum.

    Two other persons confirmed the initiation of settlement talks between Manipal and Emami.