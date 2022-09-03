MC Exclusive | PE Fund True North launches sale process to exit Kerala’s KIMSHEALTH; IPO plans on hold

Representative Image

More than five years after investing in Kerala’s largest corporate hospital chain KIMSHEALTH, home grown private equity investor True North is now in exit mode and has launched a process to sell its stake in the firm which has put its IPO plans on the backburner, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“The original plan was to go down the listing route but the firm has shelved the IPO plans for the time being due to unfavourable market conditions and macro-economic factors. Teasers have been sent out and True North is keen to unlock value and monetize its investment,” said one of the persons above.

In March 2017, True North invested $200 mn in the erstwhile KIMS ( Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences) Group as part of an exit to Ascent Capital Advisors India Pvt Ltd and OrbiMed Advisors Llc along with primary capital infusion to fund the growth plans of the hospital chain across India and the Middle East. The private equity firm had picked up around a 40 per cent stake as part of the deal.

A second person told Moneycontrol that investment bank ICICI Securities (which had been roped in earlier for the IPO , fund raising and capital structuring process) was handling the sale process for the proposed transaction.

A majority stake in KIMSHEALTH may also be up for grabs if the founder group led by Founder Chairman and Managing Director Dr MI Sahadulla opts to dilute stake.

“ Depending on the valuations , the founders may also explore a small secondary stake sake,” the second person added.

To be sure, KIMSHEALTH has a holding company and an operating company and an internal restructuring exercise was conducted in preparation for a potential listing. True North holds around 70 per cent in the holding company and the holding company owns around 60 per cent of the operating company.

A third person told Moneycontrol that both strategic and private equity players would be tapped for the proposed transaction and that if the process did not yield the desired results, then the hospital chain would revert to the original listing plans

A fourth person also confirmed the exit plans of True North from the KIMSHEALTH and said players like Max Healthcare and Manipal Hospitals were likely to express preliminary interest in the sale process if a controlling stake was in play.

“ The asset has scale and a good brand and would be attractive for a player who wants to enter the Kerala market,” he elaborated , adding that since the KIMSHEALTH had an India business as well as a Middle East business, a key factor would be if suitors would opt to invest in both verticals or pick one.

All the four persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

In response to a detailed email query from Moneycontrol, True North and ICICI Securities declined to comment.

Responding to his firm’s likely interest in the proposed deal, Abhay Soi , Chairman and MD , Max Healthcare said,” This is market speculation. There has been no engagement on our part with ICICI Securities.”

Email queries sent to KIMSHEALTH , the Founder Chairman and Managing Director Dr MI Sahadulla , Manipal Group and Dr Ranjan Pai ( Chairman of Manipal Group) were left unanswered at the time of going to press.

True North, which also invests in segments like consumer, financial services and technology products and services, has been an early and active investor in healthcare and life sciences companies in India, including branded and generic pharmaceuticals, biotech, CDMO, API. According to its website, its current portfolio includes Anthem Biosciences, Biocon Biologics, maternity chain Cloudnine, Integrace & Trvitron Healthcare.

KIMSHEALTH: A PULSE CHECK

KIMSHEALTH is a quaternary care hospital network offering end-to-end healthcare services, right from primary to quaternary care in India and the Middle-East. The group started in the year 2002 with its flagship quaternary-care hospital at Trivandrum. According to its website, KIMS HEALTH is now one of the largest healthcare networks, growing from a 250-bed to a 2000-bed healthcare group, with hospitals in major cities like Trivandrum, Kollam, Kottayam and Perinthalmanna; in addition to its hospitals in Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE.

The group’s ultra-modern vertical KIMSHEALTH EAST has a transplant program for kidney, liver, pancreas, heart and lungs and also serves as a centre of excellence for wellness, high-risk obstetrics, advanced perinatology and neonatology. Beyond healthcare delivery, KIMSHEALTH also has 23 different academic- programs under its academic wing.

According to its FY20-21 annual report, KIMS clocked consolidated revenues of Rs 519.1 crores versus Rs 667.3 crores a year earlier. The profit after tax stood at Rs 172 crores vs Rs 83 crores in the previous financial year.

HOSPITAL M&A IN THE PINK OF HEALTH AND CHEER!

The domestic hospital space has been buzzing with deal activity as the economy gradually recovers from the impact of Covid-19. Here’s a snapshot of all the m&a action in the segment since the beginning of the year which has been closely tracked by Moneycontrol.

In a landmark transaction which was the largest single sell down by a PE investor in the secondary market, private equity firm KKR sold shares in excess of Rs 9,000 crores in Max Healthcare, marking a full exit from the firm.

Last month, Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board ( OTPPB) announced that it had picked up a significant majority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals from the Everstone Group.

On 12th July, Moneycontrol was the first to report that OTPPB was the lead suitor in the sale process of Sahyadri Hospitals.

Recently Arpwood Capital announced the acquisition of the largest hospital chain in Gujarat , Sterling Hospitals.

On April 4, Moneycontrol reported that private equity investors were looking to exit north –focused super speciality hospital chain Asian Institute of Medical Sciences.

Earlier on 15th March, Moneycontrol reported that the promoters of Manipal Hospitals were in talks to buy part stake from existing investor TPG ahead of an eventual IPO.

Moneycontrol also broke the news of Barings PE Asia emerging as the front-runner to pick up a significant minority stake in AIG Hospitals.

Back in January, Moneycontrol was also the first to report that TPG backed Evercare was looking to exit Hyderabad based Care Hospitals.