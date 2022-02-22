'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies of cancer. Fans share audition video

Nightbirde's stunning audition on America's Got Talent got her the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. (Twitter: Debra S)

Singer Jane Marczewski, who gained widespread recognition after her stunning audition last year on 'America’s Got Talent', died last week after a prolonged battle with cancer, CNN reported. She was 31.

Known by her stage name ‘Nightbirde’, Marczewski battled cancer for four years and died February 19, her family confirmed to CNN.

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," Nightbirde’s family said in a statement, provided by NBC.

Last year, she sang an original song titled ‘It’s Okay’ that thoroughly impressed the panel of judges at America’s Got Talent where contestants can showcase any talent or skill of theirs. The final winner is chosen through popular votes and wins a hefty sum of money.

Watch her audition here:

During her sensational audition, Nightbirde revealed to the judges about her illness, disclosing that cancer had spread to her lungs, spine and liver. Producer and judge Simon Cowell was moved by her performance and positivity and hit the ‘golden buzzer’ for her – which means she had a direct ticket to the live shows. Each judge is allowed to use the golden buzzer only once and Nightbirde was Simon’s pick.

"You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy," she had told the judges.

Nightbirde had to eventually drop out of the talent show, but during a virtual interview aired on the contest, she said it was "beautiful to see the world welcome that song into their own dark night."

"Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the 'AGT' family. Rest In Peace, Jane," the show said in a statement to CNN.

Host Terry Crews and judge Heidi Klum also paid tribute on their social media accounts.