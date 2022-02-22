English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies of cancer. Fans share audition video

    Known by her stage name ‘Nightbirde’, Jane Marczewski battled cancer for four years and died February 19, her family confirmed to CNN.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    Nightbirde's stunning audition on America's Got Talent got her the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. (Twitter: Debra S)

    Nightbirde's stunning audition on America's Got Talent got her the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. (Twitter: Debra S)


    Singer Jane Marczewski, who gained widespread recognition after her stunning audition last year on 'America’s Got Talent', died last week after a prolonged battle with cancer, CNN reported. She was 31.

    Known by her stage name ‘Nightbirde’, Marczewski battled cancer for four years and died February 19, her family confirmed to CNN.

    "We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," Nightbirde’s family said in a statement, provided by NBC.

    Last year, she sang an original song titled ‘It’s Okay’ that thoroughly impressed the panel of judges at America’s Got Talent where contestants can showcase any talent or skill of theirs. The final winner is chosen through popular votes and wins a hefty sum of money.

    Watch her audition here:

    During her sensational audition, Nightbirde revealed to the judges about her illness, disclosing that cancer had spread to her lungs, spine and liver. Producer and judge Simon Cowell was moved by her performance and positivity and hit the ‘golden buzzer’ for her – which means she had a direct ticket to the live shows. Each judge is allowed to use the golden buzzer only once and Nightbirde was Simon’s pick.

    "You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy," she had told the judges.

    Nightbirde had to eventually drop out of the talent show, but during a virtual interview aired on the contest, she said it was "beautiful to see the world welcome that song into their own dark night."

    "Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the 'AGT' family. Rest In Peace, Jane," the show said in a statement to CNN.

    Host Terry Crews and judge Heidi Klum also paid tribute on their social media accounts.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #americas got talent #Jane Marczewski #Nightbirde #Nightbirde dies #Simon Cowell
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 01:29 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.