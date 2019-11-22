App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic chronic iron overload treatment tablets

The company has received final approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Deferasirox tablets in the strengths of 90 mg and 360 mg and Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension in the strengths of 125 mg, 250 mg, and 500 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approvals from the US health regulator for its generic Deferasirox tablets used for treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions in patients over two years of age.

The company has received final approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Deferasirox tablets in the strengths of 90 mg and 360 mg and Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension in the strengths of 125 mg, 250 mg, and 500 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The tablets are generic versions of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Jadenu tablets and Exjade tablets for oral suspension in the same strengths, it added.

Close

The company has also received tentative nod from the US health regulator for its Deferasirox tablets in the strength of 180 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said.

related news

According to IQVIA, estimated market size for Deferasirox tablets in the strengths of 90 mg and 360 mg was USD 415 million for the 12 months ending December 2018, it added.

The estimated market size for Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension in the three strengths was USD 135 million for the 12 months ending December 2018 as per IQVIA, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said.

Deferasirox tablets are indicated for the treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions in patients two years of age and older. It is also used for treatment of chronic iron overload in patients 10 years of age and older with non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia (NTDT) syndromes.

The company now has a total of 107 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (95 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from the US health regulator, it added.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 550 per scrip on BSE, up 0.64 per cent from its previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #BSE #Business #Companies #USFDA

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.