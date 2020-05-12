Aldo files for bankruptcy, says India operations will not be affected

Global footwear retail chain Aldo filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada last week, stating that coronavirus pandemic had put “too much pressure” on its business and cash flows, as per a report by CNBC-TV18.

In an statement released on May 7, Aldo CEO David Bensadoun said, “ALDO is one of the world’s leading fashion footwear and accessory brands with a solid track record of growth and profitability for almost half a century. It is no secret that the retail industry has experienced rapid and significant change over the last several years.”

Bensadoun added, "We were making strong progress with the transformation of our business to tackle these challenges; however, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has put too much pressure on our business and our cash flows."

"Similar proceedings will be undertaken in the US and Switzerland," Aldo said.

Aldo added,"It would restructure its organisation and would continue online operations as part of the procedure and once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed it will restart its offline stores in Canada."

According to the documents filed in the Canadian court, across the globe Aldo has over 8000 employees and manages 700 stores. Bankruptcy process is managed by the consulting firm Ernst and Young.

No impact seen from the current circumstances on Aldo's India stores, said Major Brands India, which operates the India franchise.

Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands (India) said, "We have a long standing association with Aldo Group International and share a strong relation with them and don’t see this transition affecting India operations in any way.

The first Aldo store in India was launched in 2005 and since then it expanded its footprint in every big city in the country.

In a statement to its franchises, Aldo said the filing of bankruptcy protection was done with an intention "to restructure and reach a settlement with its creditors with a view to continue as a going concern without interruption."

"Aldo has reiterated its engagement towards its franchisee network and the fact that they are an integral part of their success... The protection afforded by the reorganization proceedings will allow the retail organization to “right-size” our owned and operated brick and mortar business, while enabling us to confidently supply our franchisee partners without disruption," the group said in a statement.