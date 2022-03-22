English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Airtel Africa proposes to raise $194 million via debt from IFC

    Airtel Africa is an integrated mobile network operator in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Airtel Africa has proposed to raise $194 million (about Rs 1,475 crore) through debt from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to support network investment plans across seven subsidiaries as well as refinancing the existing loans.

    Airtel Africa is an integrated mobile network operator in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

    It is majority-owned by Bharti Airtel.

    "IFC will support the project with a debt package of up to USD 150 million from its own account and up to USD 44 million in mobilisation from MCPP (Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program) funds,” IFC said in a disclosure on its website.

    The funds will be used to support Airtel Africa’s operations and investments across seven subsidiaries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

    Close
    These include Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Madagascar, Niger, Republic of Congo and Zambia.
    PTI
    Tags: #Airtel Africa #Business #IFC #International Finance Corporation
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 07:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.