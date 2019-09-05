Airbus may double core digital work at Bengaluru hub: Report

Airbus wants to increase the work done from its information management centre in Bengaluru, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The commercial aircraft manufacturer intends to consolidate its core digital work at the company itself. Currently, only 20 percent of the IT work is being done in-house, and Airbus wants to double that number.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Airbus’ information management centre in Bengaluru employs around 300 people, which will increase to 500 in 2019. An engineering hub, located at the same facility, employs over 1,000 people.

“To get from 20 percent to 40 percent, we can’t do it from one footprint (in Europe) alone and one of the ways is leveraging our presence in India,” Airbus Group India Chief Information Officer Carlo K Nizam told the paper.

Nizam did not disclose a timeline or the name the vendors who might be impacted by such a move.

“We wouldn’t outsource the architecture of the aircraft. In the past, we were heavily outsourcing our neural networks (and) IT systems. Part of what we are insourcing (is) what we consider as roles such as architecture and (in) new skills,” Nizam added.

Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Geometric, owned by HCL Technologies are some of the IT firms in India which provide engineering and design services to Airbus.

In India, the company intends to source aerospace components worth $600-650 million in 2019 from 46 vendors, up from $550 million in 2018, said Airbus India Managing Director Anand Stanley.