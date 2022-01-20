Air India cancels US-bound flights again due to 5G rollout

Air India has till now cancelled eight flights and six flights scheduled to operate on January 19 and January 20, respectively.

Air India has cancelled most of its flights flying to the US for the second day in a row due to the deployment of 5G internet in North America which could interfere with aircraft's navigation systems, the airline said in a series of replies to customers on Twitter on January 20th.



Dear Sir/Ma'am, Due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA, (AI106 EWR-DEL) will not be able to operate on 20th Jan'22. Next update will be informed shortly.

Air India has cancelled its flights from Delhi to Newark, Chicago and San Francisco that were scheduled to fly on January 20th, according to the airline's website.

However, Air India will still continue to operate its flights between Delhi and New York and Delhi and Washington, as per the data available on its website.

Also Read: Air India to curtail or revise US flights on 5G concerns

US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had on January 14 said that "5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway".

Altimeter measures the height of the aircraft above the ground. The band on which the altimeter works is close to that on which the 5G system works.