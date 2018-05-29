App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes, others booked by CBI

The case relates to alleged violation of norms by directors of the aviation company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations, as well as violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)rules, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI has registered a case against Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and others over alleged violation of norms for getting international flying licenses, officials said today.

The case relates to alleged violation of norms by directors of the aviation company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations, as well as violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)rules, they said.

The 5/20 rule means that a company needs five years of experience and 20 aircraft to become eligible for the license, the officials said.

Besides Anthony Francis "Tony" Fernandes, Group CEO Air Asia Malaysia, the company Air Asia, Travel Food owner Sunil Kapoor, Air Asia Director R Venkatraman, aviation consultant Deepak Talwar, Director of Singapore-based SNR Trading Rejendra Dubey and unidentified public servants have been named in the FIR.

The searches are going on at six locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the officials said.

Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes allegedly lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, the agency has alleged.

tags #Air Asia #Business #CBI #Companies #Tony Fernandes

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.