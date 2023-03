File image of IAS officer Rajiv Bansal (Photo: Twitter/DDNews)

Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on March 21 that divestment plans of Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) are under process.

Speaking at CAPA India Aviation Summit, Bansal said AIESL, which provides engineering services to Air India, has a healthy balance sheet and once the divestment process over, Indian aviation industry will benefit from it.

