After Namma Yatri app, Bengaluru auto drivers to launch MetroMitra on ONDC platform

After the success of Namma Yatri app, Bengaluru auto drivers are planning to launch 'MetroMitra' to provide last mile connectivity from Metro stations.

The Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), which rolled out the Namma Yatri, an app for auto rickshaws on November 1, 2022, now plans to launch MetroMitra as a seller app on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) by the end of August 2023.

"We have commenced the development of MetroMitra as a mobility seller app to operate within the ONDC network," D Rudramurthy, president of ARDU told Moneycontrol.

ARDU has already held a discussion with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to enable customers to discover MetroMitra auto rickshaws through BMRCL's WhatsApp chatbot (8105556677).

Rudramurthy said, "Passengers will not require to download a separate app. MetroMitra can be accessed through multiple buyer applications, like Paytm and Pincode, operating on the ONDC network."

Urban mobility expert Satya Arikutharam, who is collaborating with ARDU, said: "With the expansion of the Metro network to cover the entire Bengaluru Metropolitan area, MetroMitra will provide a unique solution to enhance Namma Metro ridership by offering reliable first and last mile connectivity."

PL Pattabhiram, organising secretary of ARDU, Bengaluru, said, "MetroMitra drivers will charge the regular autorickshaw fare along with a flat Rs 10 fee to cover technology and trip pick-up costs." In Bengaluru, minimum auto rickshaw fare is fixed at Rs 30 for the first 2km and Rs 15 for every additional kilometre.

The pilot project for MetroMitra is scheduled at Metro stations such as Jayanagar and RV Road in South Bengaluru, by August 20, 2023.

According to ARDU, 76,686 auto drivers have enrolled in Namma Yatri app so far, catering to 13.7 lakh users. Since its inception on November 1, 2022, the drivers have collectively earned a total of Rs 71.57 crore, completing over 47.11 lakh trips. Encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response from passengers, Rudramurthy expressed confidence in receiving a similar positive response for MetroMitra.