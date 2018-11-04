Adani Transmission acquires KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission for Rs 227.5 crore

Adani Transmission will acquire KEC International's entire stake in KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission for Rs 227.5 crore, both companies informed the exchanges on November 3.

“The company has entered into a share-purchase agreement with KEC International to acquire its entire stake of equity shares representing 99.99 percent of the total issued, paid-up and subscribed equity share capital and preference shares in its subsidiary KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission,” the Gautam Adani-promoted company said in a statement

KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission holds a minimum 25 years concession licence to operate and maintain the 400 kV D/C Bikaner-Sikar Line of 344 circuit km in Rajasthan, it said in a statement.

“With the successful construction and ahead-of-schedule commissioning of the Bikaner Sikar Transmission Line, KEC has further strengthened its presence in the tariff-based competitive bidding space, the pre-qualification and experience of which will be leveraged for securing similar opportunities in the future in India,” Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, said.

The company won the project through competitive bidding and was completed almost four months ahead of schedule by KEC International.